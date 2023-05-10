MP Materials (MP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Fall Y/Y

MP Materials Corp. ( MP Quick Quote MP - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents in first-quarter 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The bottom line figure however marked a 45% decline from the prior-year quarter due to lower realized prices and sales volume as well as higher costs.
The company generated revenues of $95.7 million in the quarter under review that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million. Revenues declined 42% year over year mainly owing to a 32% decrease in the realized price of rare earth oxide (“REO”) in concentrate. The company also witnessed a 13% drop in sales volumes. A softer pricing environment for rare earth products impacted prices in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the surge in prices witnessed in the prior year quarter.
MP sold 10,215 Metric tons (“MT”) of REO in the quarter, which declined year over year mainly due to shipment timings.
Production cost increased 24% year over year to $1,978 per MT of REO. Total operating costs rose 22.5% to $62.7 million from the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA plunged 56% year over year to $58.7 million due to lower per-unit profitability and sales volumes. Higher personnel and other general and administrative costs, as well as advanced projects and development costs also impacted EBITDA in the quarter.
Lower per-unit profitability was mainly due to the decline in realized prices as well as higher production costs as the company continues to expand its workforce and prepare its facilities to support separated rare earth (Stage II) production.
Price Performance
In the past year, MP Materials' shares have fallen 38.2%, compared with the
industry's 9.5% decline.
MP Materials currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD Quick Quote STLD - Free Report) , PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG Quick Quote PPG - Free Report) and Linde plc ( LIN Quick Quote LIN - Free Report) . All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's current-year earnings has been revised 24% upward in the past 60 days. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.7%, on average. STLD has gained around 26% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's current-year earnings has been revised 11.7% upward in the past 60 days. PPG Industries’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing in one quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.8%, on average. PPG has gained around 8% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Linde beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average. LIN’s shares have gained roughly 21% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
