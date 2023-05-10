Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Airbnb ( ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) reported earnings of 18 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80%. The figure compared favorably with a loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.82 billion increased 20% year over year on a reported basis and 24% on an FX neutral basis, respectively. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion. The year-over-year increase was driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Growing Gross Booking Value (GBV) was another tailwind. Increasing gross nights booked, owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas, was a positive. Rising guest demand and a continuous recovery in cross-border travel aided the quarterly performance. Quarterly Details
Nights and Experiences Booked were 121.1 million, up 19% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions, especially the Asia Pacific.
GBV amounted to $20.4 billion, which rose 19% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. GBV per Night and Experience Booked (or Average Daily Rates) was $168, which was flat on a year-over-year basis. In terms of trip length, the category of long-term stays of 28 days or more, which accounted for 18% of overall gross nights booked, was a positive. Further, 45% of gross nights booked came from stays of at least seven nights. In the reported quarter, gross nights booked in high-density urban areas represented 48% of overall gross nights booked. Cross-border travel for the first quarter accounted for 45% of total gross nights booked, up from 39% in the same quarter last year. Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA was $262 million, up 14% from the prior-year quarter.
Operations and support costs, product development expenses, and general and administrative expenses were $282 million, $420 million and $243 million, increased 21%, 15.7% and 15.7%, respectively, year over year. Sales and marketing expenses rose 30.4% from the year-ago quarter to $450 million. For the first quarter, Airbnb reported an operating loss of $5 million, which was flat year over year. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounted to $10.6 billion compared with $9.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $1.988 billion compared with $1.987 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.587 billion for the first quarter of 2023, significantly up from $463 million in the prior quarter. Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $1.581 billion in the reported quarter. Guidance
For second-quarter 2023, Airbnb expects revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 12-16% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.43 billion.
ABNB anticipates the year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences Booked to be lower than the revenue growth. Moreover, the company is likely to experience an unfavorable year-over-year comparison in Nights and Experiences Booked. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be similar to that of the year-ago quarter. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) , DigitalOcean ( DOCN Quick Quote DOCN - Free Report) and AMETEK ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Agilent Technologies shares have risen 9.2% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 12%. DigitalOcean shares have risen 2.2% in the past year. DOCN’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 41.06%. AMETEK shares have rallied 19.5% in the past year. AME’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 8.95%.
