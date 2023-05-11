We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Awaits Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) in Q1 Earnings?
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 11. The utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 15.8% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Algonquin Power & Utilities continues to work on its strategic plan and optimize its portfolio through an asset recycling program, which reduces the need for equity issue until 2024. This will benefit first-quarter earnings as it reduces the possibility of the dilutive impact of additional shares.
Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Regulated and Renewables businesses are well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing transition in the utility space, which is also expected to have a positive impact on earnings in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.
Q1 Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $784.6 million and 16 cents, respectively. Revenues indicate 6.6% year-over-year growth, while earnings reflect a 23.8% decline from the year-ago reported figures.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Algonquin Power & Utilities this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is -2.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks Reporting Positive Surprise
Here are a few other companies worth considering from the same industry that have reported a positive earnings surprise and a positive revision in estimates this season.
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) , Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) and PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in first-quarter 2023 by 12%, 1.02% and 9.1%, respectively. All three stocks currently have a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NextEra Energy, Dominion Energy Inc. and PPL Corporation reported average positive surprise of 7.4%, 1.7% and 3.1%, respectively, in the past four quarters. The current dividend yield of NextEra Energy, Dominion Energy Inc. and PPL Corporation are 2.5%, 4.7% and 3.4%, respectively.