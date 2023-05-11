We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) closed at $66.45, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 11.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ollie's Bargain Outlet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 145% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.
OLLI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.03.
It is also worth noting that OLLI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.