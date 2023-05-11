Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?

The First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (
FXO Quick Quote FXO - Free Report) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 16, placing it in bottom 0%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $919.35 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. FXO seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Financials Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Financials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.06%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Janus Henderson Group Plc (
JHG Quick Quote JHG - Free Report) accounts for about 2.09% of total assets, followed by Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( ACGL Quick Quote ACGL - Free Report) and Everest Re Group, Ltd. ( RE Quick Quote RE - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 19.75% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FXO has lost about -14.31%, and is down about -12.71% in the last one year (as of 05/11/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $33.55 and $46.46.
The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 28.59% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FXO is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Financials ETF (
VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $7.50 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $29.64 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
