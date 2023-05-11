Is First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (
FTXN Quick Quote FTXN - Free Report) made its debut on 09/20/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $277.38 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Energy ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index.
The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.60%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Energy sector.
Taking into account individual holdings, Chevron Corporation (
CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) accounts for about 8.16% of the fund's total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Conocophillips ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) .
FTXN's top 10 holdings account for about 58.51% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -8.51% so far this year and it's up approximately 2.48% in the last one year (as of 05/11/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $22.03 and $31.70.
FTXN has a beta of 1.44 and standard deviation of 39.41% for the trailing three-year period. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.35 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $35.35 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.
Bottom Line
