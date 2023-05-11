Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

DFA US Hi Relatv Profitability Inst (DURPX - Free Report) has a 0.23% expense ratio and 0.19% management fee. DURPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.89% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Pioneer Fundamental Growth K (PFGKX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PFGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PFGKX, with annual returns of 12.99% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities (OBSOX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OBSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. OBSOX has an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 15.24% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pioneer Fundamental Growth K (PFGKX) - free report >>

Oberweis Small-Cap Opps (OBSOX) - free report >>

DFA US Hi Relatv Profitability Inst (DURPX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings