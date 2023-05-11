We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging CME Group (CME) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CME Group (CME - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CME Group is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CME Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CME has returned 10.2% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.6%. This shows that CME Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 7.3% year-to-date.
In Amerisafe's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, CME Group belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.5% so far this year, so CME is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Amerisafe belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved -5.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CME Group and Amerisafe as they could maintain their solid performance.