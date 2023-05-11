We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Burberry Group (BURBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Burberry Group PLC (BURBY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Burberry Group PLC is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Burberry Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURBY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BURBY has moved about 30.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.1%. As we can see, Burberry Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Burberry Group PLC is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #218 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, so BURBY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved -12.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Burberry Group PLC and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.