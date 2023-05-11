We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is one of 1144 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS' full-year earnings has moved 11.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HIMS has moved about 66.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.2%. As we can see, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 51.5% so far this year, so HIMS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 69-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved -1.7% year to date.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.