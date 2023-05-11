We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Textron (TXT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Textron (TXT - Free Report) . TXT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.61 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.42. TXT's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.68 and as low as 12.61, with a median of 14.85, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that TXT holds a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TXT's industry has an average PEG of 1.55 right now. Within the past year, TXT's PEG has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.16.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TXT has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that TXT has a P/CF ratio of 10.78. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 41.85. Within the past 12 months, TXT's P/CF has been as high as 13 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 11.74.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Textron's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TXT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.