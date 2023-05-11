We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dril-Quip (DRQ) Q1 Earnings Beat on Key Market Contributions
Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 29 cents per share.
The company’s total quarterly revenues of $91 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $83 million.
Strong quarterly results were supported by improved performance of key offshore markets and some reemerging areas.
Q1 Performance
Dril-Quip reported net bookings of $53.5 million for the quarter. DRQ’s first-quarter backlog rose 6% year over year, thanks to the increase in product bookings following improvement in market conditions.
The company reported a first-quarter operating income of $3.2 million, improving from a loss of $5.6 million in the prior-year period.
Total Costs and Expenses
The cost of sales increased to $65.5 million in the reported quarter from almost $64 million in the year-ago period. However, engineering and product development costs contracted to $3.4 million from the year-ago figure of $3.7 million. Selling, general and administrative costs increased to $22.6 million from $22.4 million a year ago.
Total costs and expenses in the quarter were $87.7 million compared with $88.7 million a year ago.
Free Cash Flow
In the first quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $58.3 million compared with $13 million a year ago.
Financials
Dril-Quip recorded $5.4 million in capital expenditure for the quarter.
As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s cash balance was $235.3 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.
Guidance
For 2023, Dril-Quip expects product bookings to increase 10-20% year over year. DRQ revealed its capital expenditure guidance of $25-$30 million for the year, indicating an increase from the $18.9 million reported in 2022.
