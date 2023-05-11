Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Tetra Tech, Inc. ( TTEK Quick Quote TTEK - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Apr 2, 2023) results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%, marking the 23rd consecutive quarter of delivering a surprise. Sales also surpassed estimates by 19.7%. Tetra Tech’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. Quarterly earnings expanded 19.4% from the year-ago reported figure of 98 cents. The bottom line also surpassed management’s projection of earnings of $1.03-$1.08 per share. Revenue & Segmental Performance
In the fiscal second quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $1,158.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 35.8%. Adjusted net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $969.6 million, up 38.6% year over year. The quarterly top line beat management’s guidance of $685-$735 million.
Tetra Tech’s revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $810 million. The backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $4,274.7 million, up 18% year over year. Revenues from U.S. Federal customers (accounting for 31% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 59% year over year, supported by broad-based Water and environmental growth. U.S. Commercial sales (19% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 25% year over year on higher renewable energy and environmental programs. U.S. State and Local sales (12% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 12% due to strength in digital water. International sales (38% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 55% year over year, backed by strength in high-performance building. Tetra Tech reports revenues under the segments discussed below: Net sales of the Government Services Group segment were $436 million, up 29% year over year. Revenues from the Commercial/International Services Group segment totaled $534 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 47%. Margin Profile
In the fiscal second quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $188.6 million, reflecting an increase of 23.2% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues (adjusted) were $798.7 million, up 41.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $82.3 million, up 36.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Operating income (adjusted) in the reported quarter increased 18.8% year over year to $88.5 million, while the adjusted margin declined 160 basis points to 9.1%. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting second-quarter fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $231.4 million, up 25% from the $185.1 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Long-term debt increased 332.5% from the $246.2 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 to $1,065 million in the reported quarter.
In the first six months of fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech generated net cash of $113.1 million from operating activities compared with $177.5 million in the prior year’s comparable period. Capital expenditure was $10.3 million, up 83.2% year over year. In the said period, TTEK’s proceeds from borrowings amounted to $975.9 million, whereas repayments on long-term debt totaled $249.7 million. Shareholder-Friendly Policies
Tetra Tech distributed dividends totaling $24.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023. This compares favorably with the dividends of $21.6 million distributed in the year-ago period.
Fiscal 2023 Outlook
For fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023), Tetra Tech anticipates net revenues of $3.10-$3.20 billion compared with $3.00-$3.15 billion anticipated earlier. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $5.07-$5.17 per share, compared with $4.90 - $5.05 per share predicted earlier. The midpoint of the guided range of $5.12 per share implies a 2% jump from the fiscal 2022 figure of $5.02 per share.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023), management estimates net revenues of $750-$800 million and adjusted earnings of $1.15-$1.20 per share. The acquisition of RPS group is expected to contribute additional net revenues of $150-$175 million in the fiscal third quarter and $450-$500 million in fiscal 2023. However, its impact on adjusted EPS, excluding acquisition, integration and intangible amortization expenses, is expected to be neutral for the third quarter and fiscal 2023. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the
Industrial Products sector are discussed below: Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( IR Quick Quote IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 6%. The stock has rallied 5.8% in the past six months. Alamo Group Inc. ( ALG Quick Quote ALG - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 17.7%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has gained 19.8% in the past six months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) earnings have increased 5.3%. The stock has gained 6.5% in the past six months.
