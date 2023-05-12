We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Brands (STZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $224.87, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 0.1% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.80, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.46 billion, up 4.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $9.98 billion, which would represent changes of +8.92% and +5.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Constellation Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Constellation Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.
It is also worth noting that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.