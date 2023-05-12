Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ( HE Quick Quote HE - Free Report) shares have decreased 1.1% since its earnings release on May 9.
The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents in the first quarter of 2023, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The bottom line declined 20.6% from 63 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Hawaiian Electric’s total revenues of $928.2 million in the first quarter improved 18.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $785.1 million. The rise in revenues can be attributed to increased contributions from the Electric Utility, Bank and other segments.
Segment Details Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $830.4 million, up 17.2% year over year. Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $93.9 million, up 24.9% year over year. Others: Revenues from other sources surged havoc 246.2% to $4,019 million from $1,161 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating Statistics
Total expenses increased 21.7% year over year to $834.7 million in the first quarter. The rise can be attributed to higher expenses in the Electric Utility, Bank and other segments.
The total operating income declined 5.8% year over year to $93.5 million in the first quarter. Net interest expenses amounted to $28.8 million in the quarter, up 18.2% from $24.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
2023 Guidance
Hawaiian Electric reaffirmed its 2023 EPS guidance. The company expects the EPS in the lower half of the $2.15-$2.35 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.24.
Zacks Rank
Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Recent Utility Releases Ameren Corporation’s ( AEE Quick Quote AEE - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.00 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 6.4%. The reported figure increased 3.1% year over year.
Total revenues came in at $2,062 million in the reported quarter, which improved 9.7% year over year due to higher electric revenues. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,939 million by 6.4%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG Quick Quote PEG - Free Report) , or PSEG, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $1.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 14.9%. Earnings also increased 4.5% from the prior-year reported figure.
Operating revenues came in at $3,755 million in the first quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,557.7 million by 46.8%. The top line also increased by 62.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,313 million.
Entergy Corporation ( ETR Quick Quote ETR - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%. The reported figure also declined 13.6% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Entergy’s reported revenues of $2,981.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,804.2 million by 6.4%. The figure also improved 3.6% from $2,877.9 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric revenues.
