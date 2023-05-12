We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adma Biologics is one of 1144 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 29.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ADMA has returned 2.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.5% on average. This means that Adma Biologics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.5%.
The consensus estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's current year EPS has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 552 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better in this area. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is also part of the same industry.
Adma Biologics and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.