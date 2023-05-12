We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Spark Networks (LOV) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Spark Networks, Inc. is one of 642 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Spark Networks, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOV's full-year earnings has moved 62.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, LOV has returned 32.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.3% on average. This means that Spark Networks, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.7%.
The consensus estimate for Perion Network's current year EPS has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Spark Networks, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.8% so far this year, so LOV is performing better in this area. Perion Network is also part of the same industry.
Spark Networks, Inc. and Perion Network could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.