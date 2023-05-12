We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Victory Capital's (VCTR) April AUM Falls Marginally to $157.6B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $157.6 billion for April 2023. The results reflect a marginal decline from $158.6 billion reported as of Mar 31, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of April, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM remained almost flat from the March level at $29 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.1 billion declined 3.5%.
Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM was marginally up to $11.5 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $53.8 billion in Solutions, down 1.2% from $54.4 billion reported in March 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $26.5 billion, slightly down from the prior month’s figure. Money Market/Short Term assets decreased 6.4% to $3.16 billion.
Nonetheless, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 2.2% to $15.2 billion. Alternative investment assets grew 1.6% on a sequential basis to $3.37 billion.
Unfavorable market performance is a near-term headwind. However, the sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.
Shares of VCTR have lost 4% over the past six months compared with the industry's decline of 11.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.9 billion as of Apr 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 1.3% from the prior-month level.
Market appreciation of $1.3 billion supported the rise for CNS, which was partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.
BEN's cash management net outflows resulted in the downside, offsetting the positive impacts of the market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.