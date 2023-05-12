Back to top

Victory Capital's (VCTR) April AUM Falls Marginally to $157.6B

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $157.6 billion for April 2023. The results reflect a marginal decline from $158.6 billion reported as of Mar 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of April, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM remained almost flat from the March level at $29 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.1 billion declined 3.5%.

Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM was marginally up to $11.5 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $53.8 billion in Solutions, down 1.2% from $54.4 billion reported in March 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $26.5 billion, slightly down from the prior month’s figure. Money Market/Short Term assets decreased 6.4% to $3.16 billion.

Nonetheless, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 2.2% to $15.2 billion. Alternative investment assets grew 1.6% on a sequential basis to $3.37 billion.

Unfavorable market performance is a near-term headwind. However, the sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.

Shares of VCTR have lost 4% over the past six months compared with the industry's decline of 11.2%.

 

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.9 billion as of Apr 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 1.3% from the prior-month level.

Market appreciation of $1.3 billion supported the rise for CNS, which was partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.

BEN's cash management net outflows resulted in the downside, offsetting the positive impacts of the market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.


