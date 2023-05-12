We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Baidu (BIDU) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Chinese internet search provider Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter earnings results next week on Tuesday after the close. BIDU, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has established a history of exceeding earnings estimates. But with Chinese stocks showing weakness as of late, is BIDU a buy?
Baidu is expected to post a profit of $1.93/share, which would reflect growth of 9.04% versus the same quarter last year. Analyst EPS estimates have dropped -25.8% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have fallen -2.05% during the first quarter to $4.39 billion.
Baidu has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters, with an average beat of 45.5% over that timeframe.
Chinese stocks have shown weakness this year, but may offer upside potential as the Chinese economy reopens. Another earnings beat may help lift shares in the short-term.