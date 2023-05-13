We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JOYY (YY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY - Free Report) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.
JOYY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 17.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $560.88 million, down 10.08% from the prior-year quarter.
YY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -48.03% and -2.1%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JOYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. JOYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, JOYY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.96, so we one might conclude that JOYY is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.