Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (
CLRG Quick Quote CLRG - Free Report) was launched on 12/13/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over $272.51 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.46%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 21.30% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Las Vegas Sands Corp (
LVS Quick Quote LVS - Free Report) accounts for about 1.59% of total assets, followed by Gilead Sciences Inc ( GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 14.29% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
CLRG seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ CHAIKIN POWER US LARGE CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Large Cap Index applies a quantitative multi-factor model that seeks to identify securities that are expected to outperform peers by selecting securities from the Nasdaq US 300 Index.
The ETF has gained about 2.60% so far this year and is up about 5.94% in the last one year (as of 05/15/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $28.38 and $33.67.
The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 18.41% for the trailing three-year period. With about 103 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, CLRG is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $308.45 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $378.04 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG - Free Report) was launched on 12/13/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over $272.51 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.46%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 21.30% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS - Free Report) accounts for about 1.59% of total assets, followed by Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 14.29% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
CLRG seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ CHAIKIN POWER US LARGE CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Large Cap Index applies a quantitative multi-factor model that seeks to identify securities that are expected to outperform peers by selecting securities from the Nasdaq US 300 Index.
The ETF has gained about 2.60% so far this year and is up about 5.94% in the last one year (as of 05/15/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $28.38 and $33.67.
The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 18.41% for the trailing three-year period. With about 103 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, CLRG is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $308.45 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $378.04 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.