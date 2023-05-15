Is SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (
ONEY Quick Quote ONEY - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $723.34 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. ONEY is managed by State Street Global Advisors. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index.
The Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising high yield characteristics.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.20% for ONEY, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
ONEY's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.39%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
For ONEY, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 16.20% of the portfolio --while Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Phillips 66 (
PSX Quick Quote PSX - Free Report) accounts for about 1.95% of the fund's total assets, followed by Gilead Sciences Inc. ( GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) and Hp Inc. ( HPQ Quick Quote HPQ - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 13.74% of ONEY's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -2.35% so far this year and is down about -2.28% in the last one year (as of 05/15/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $83.32 and $102.43.
The fund has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 21.96% for the trailing three-year period. With about 302 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $48.98 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $99.65 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
