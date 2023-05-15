We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 47.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.4%. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 121.5%.
In Carvana's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.6% so far this year, so CMG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Carvana, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +16.6% so far this year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Carvana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.