AKAM vs. TTD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Internet - Services stocks have likely encountered both Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) and The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Akamai Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Trade Desk has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that AKAM is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
AKAM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.50, while TTD has a forward P/E of 53.32. We also note that AKAM has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22.
Another notable valuation metric for AKAM is its P/B ratio of 3.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TTD has a P/B of 15.76.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AKAM's Value grade of B and TTD's Value grade of F.
AKAM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TTD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that AKAM is the superior option right now.