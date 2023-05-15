We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cisco (CSCO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 17.
The company anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to increase in the range of 11-13% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be between 96 and 98 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.39 billion, indicating an increase of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 97 cents per share. The figure suggests an increase of 11.49% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Cisco Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Cisco Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Cisco prior to this announcement.
Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results
Cisco’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to benefit from easing supply chain constraints. Its extensive product portfolio and varied end-user base are also expected to have positively contributed to its top-line growth.
The company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to benefit from strong demand for the Catalyst 9000 family, Cisco 8000, Wireless, Meraki, ThousandEyes and Duo solutions.
Cisco has been witnessing robust demand for its 400-gig products and the trend is expected to have continued in the fiscal second quarter.
Moreover, the availability of Microsoft Teams on Cisco meeting room devices is expected to have driven demand for these devices.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the case here.
Cisco has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Agilent (A - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Agilent shares have declined 14.8% in the year-to-date period. A is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 23.
Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Autodesk shares have gained 4.1% year to date. ADSK is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25.
HP (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.
HPQ shares have gained 7.6% year to date. HP is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 30.
