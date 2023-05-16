Back to top

Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) closed at $232.93, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 4.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.42 billion, down 1.23% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Casey's General Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.74.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

