V.F. (VFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.66, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 5.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 68.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. V.F. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, V.F. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.11, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 3.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.