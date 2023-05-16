Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) is an activewear and lifestyle apparel products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 119.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Yara International ASA (YARIY - Free Report) provides fertilizers and industrial solutions globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR - Free Report) is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 20% downward over the last 60 days.

