Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coty (COTY) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Coty (COTY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Coty is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY's full-year earnings has moved 45.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, COTY has gained about 32.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.1%. This shows that Coty is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.9% year-to-date.
For Coca-Cola FEMSA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Coty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, meaning that COTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +10.3% year to date.
Coty and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.