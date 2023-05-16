We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Crocs is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 9.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 8.4% on average. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.2%.
In Wynn Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 477.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.1% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Wynn Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +26.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crocs and Wynn Resorts as they could maintain their solid performance.