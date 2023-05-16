We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Ingersoll Rand (IR) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Ingersoll Rand is one of 217 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ingersoll Rand is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IR's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that IR has returned about 12.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 0.2%. As we can see, Ingersoll Rand is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) . The stock is up 68.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 101.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ingersoll Rand belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, meaning that IR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved -10.4% year to date.
Ingersoll Rand and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.