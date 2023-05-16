We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) . GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.84. Over the past 52 weeks, GSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 2.96 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 2.19.
We should also highlight that GSL has a P/B ratio of 0.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1. Over the past 12 months, GSL's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.71.
Finally, investors should note that GSL has a P/CF ratio of 1.84. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 2.66. Over the past 52 weeks, GSL's P/CF has been as high as 3.33 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 1.98.
Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Shares of Scorpio Tankers are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.81 and a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 4.84 and 0.26, respectively.