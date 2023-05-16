We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Stellantis (STLA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) . STLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14. STLA's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.28 and as low as 2.64, with a median of 3.26, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that STLA has a P/B ratio of 0.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, STLA's P/B has been as high as 0.77 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.65.
Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF - Free Report) may be another strong Automotive - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. YAMHF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Furthermore, Yamaha Motor Co. holds a P/B ratio of 1.10 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.61. YAMHF's P/B has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.97 over the past 12 months.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Stellantis and Yamaha Motor Co. are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, STLA and YAMHF feels like a great value stock at the moment.