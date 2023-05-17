Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ( MUFG Quick Quote MUFG - Free Report) reported profits attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2023) of ¥1.12 trillion ($8.21 billion), down 1.3% year over year. Increased gross profits, higher net interest income (NII), and a rise in net fees and commissions acted as tailwinds. On the flip side, a decline in loan and deposit balances was a dampener. Also, a rise in general and administrative (G&A) expenses, net trading losses, and a rise in total credit costs hurt to some extent. Gross Profits Improve, G&A Expenses Rise
Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Earnings Decline Y/Y in Fiscal 2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG - Free Report) reported profits attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2023) of ¥1.12 trillion ($8.21 billion), down 1.3% year over year.
Increased gross profits, higher net interest income (NII), and a rise in net fees and commissions acted as tailwinds. On the flip side, a decline in loan and deposit balances was a dampener. Also, a rise in general and administrative (G&A) expenses, net trading losses, and a rise in total credit costs hurt to some extent.
Gross Profits Improve, G&A Expenses Rise
Gross profits (before credit costs for trust accounts) for the said period were ¥ 4.5 trillion ($33.13 billion), up 13.6% from the prior-year period. The upsurge was mainly driven by higher NII, and a rise in net fees and commissions.
Results reflected a 42.3% year-over-year increase in NII, which was ¥2.04 trillion ($15.03 billion). Trust fees, along with net fees and commissions, totaled ¥1.7 trillion ($12.47 billion), up 7.7%. However, for Mitsubishi UFJ, net trading loss (including net other operating losses) were ¥100 billion ($0.74 billion) against a profit of ¥345.6 billion ($2.54 billion) recorded in the prior-year period.
Mitsubishi UFJ’s total credit costs were negative ¥674.8 billion ($4.96 billion), up significantly from negative ¥331.4 billion ($2.43 billion) witnessed a year ago.
G&A expenses increased 5.9% year over year to ¥2.91 trillion ($21.4 billion).
The expense ratio was 64.5%, down from 69.3% in the prior-year period. A decrease in this ratio indicates a rise in profitability.
Balance Sheet Position Decent
As of Mar 31, Mitsubishi UFJ reported loans of ¥109.15 trillion ($802.96 billion), down 1.2% from Mar 31, 2022. Deposits declined 1% to ¥213.61 trillion ($1.57 trillion).
Total assets summed ¥386.8 trillion ($2.85 trillion), up 3.5% from Mar 31, 2022.
Capital Deployment
The company repurchased ¥450 billion ($3.31 billion) worth of shares in fiscal 2022 under its share repurchase program.
Our Viewpoint
MUFG has a robust business model, a diversified product mix and solid capital ratios. Supported by a strong liquidity position, Mitsubishi UFJ is poised for inorganic growth. However, high costs may hurt the bottom line in the near term.
Mitsubishi UFJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Banks
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB - Free Report) posted recurring managerial results of R$8.43 billion ($1.62 billion) for first-quarter 2023, up 14.6% year over year.
The results of ITUB were supported by higher commissions and fees, and revenues. Increases in total deposits and credit portfolios reflected a strong balance sheet position. However, a rise in non-interest expenses was an offsetting factor.
UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.03 billion, down 51.8% from the prior-year quarter.
UBS’s quarterly performance was worrisome, as there were increases in expenses. Also, lower revenues were major headwinds.