ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.94, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 18.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, down 101.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, down 58.02% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -103.75% and -50.04%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 109.22% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.