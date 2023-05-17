Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) is an internet search services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) is a life sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

