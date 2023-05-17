Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (
IYH Quick Quote IYH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $3.20 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. IYH seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Health Care RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.16%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Unitedhealth Group Inc (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) accounts for about 9.02% of total assets, followed by Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) and Eli Lilly ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 52.31% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has lost about -2.50% so far, and is up about 3.28% over the last 12 months (as of 05/17/2023). IYH has traded between $249.77 and $291.18 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.71 and standard deviation of 16.12% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 116 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Healthcare ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYH is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Health Care ETF (
VHT Quick Quote VHT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV Quick Quote XLV - Free Report) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. Vanguard Health Care ETF has $16.94 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.89 billion. VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLV charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
