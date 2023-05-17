We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alamos Gold (AGI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alamos Gold (AGI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alamos Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alamos Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AGI has returned 29.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alamos Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.
The consensus estimate for PPG Industries' current year EPS has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Alamos Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.4% this year, meaning that AGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, PPG Industries belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #187. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.
Alamos Gold and PPG Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.