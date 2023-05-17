We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Copa Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA's full-year earnings has moved 27.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CPA has gained about 25.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 3.1%. This means that Copa Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) . The stock is up 12.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease's current year EPS has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, so CPA is performing better in this area.
Global Ship Lease, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Copa Holdings and Global Ship Lease. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.