ASBFY vs. GIS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY - Free Report) and General Mills (GIS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Associated British Foods PLC and General Mills are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
ASBFY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.44, while GIS has a forward P/E of 21.32. We also note that ASBFY has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84.
Another notable valuation metric for ASBFY is its P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GIS has a P/B of 5.06.
These metrics, and several others, help ASBFY earn a Value grade of A, while GIS has been given a Value grade of C.
Both ASBFY and GIS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ASBFY is the superior value option right now.