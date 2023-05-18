We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LPL Financial's (LPLA) April Metrics Rise on Upbeat Markets
LPL Financial's (LPLA - Free Report) total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.19 trillion at the end of April 2023, increasing 1.1% from the prior month and 8.4% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance was mainly due to solid market performance.
Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $559.5 billion and advisory assets amounted to $628.2 billion. Brokerage assets were up almost 1% from March 2023 and 9.8% year over year. Advisory assets grew 1.2% from the prior month and 7.1% from April 2022.
LPL Financial’s total net new assets (NNAs) were $4.4 billion in the reported month. NNAs were $10.6 billion and $1.9 billion in March 2023 and April 2022, respectively.
The company reported $50.9 billion of total client cash balance, down 6.8% from March 2023 and 17.5% from April 2022. Of the total balance, $37 billion was insured cash and $9.5 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.
LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will support advisory revenues. Also, it is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a solid balance sheet position. However, the challenging operating backdrop is a major near-term headwind.
The stock has lost 12.2% over the past six months compared with an 18.1% decline witnessed by the industry.
LPLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Competitive Landscape
A couple of other brokerage firms that have already come out with monthly data for April are Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) and Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) .
Interactive Brokers released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for April 2023. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.
IBKR's total client DARTs for the month were 1,765,000, which declined 14% from the March 2023 level and 20% year over year.
Schwab released its monthly activity report for April 2023. Core net new assets were negative $2.3 billion in the month. It had reported core net new assets of $53.9 billion in March 2023 and negative net new assets of $9.2 million.
SCHW’s total client assets were $7.63 trillion, up 1% from March 2023 and 5% from April 2022. Likewise, client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.92 trillion, rising marginally from the prior month and 6% year over year.