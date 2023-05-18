Back to top

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +26.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Bath & Body Works- End of Period: 1810 versus 1812.2 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Bath & Body Works Canada (LTD): 109 compared to the 109 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Bath & Body Works - U.S. 1701 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1702.67.
  • Bath & Body Works International: $82 million versus $91.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Total Sales- Bath & Body Works Direct- U.S. and Canada: $280 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $310.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.
  • Total Sales- Bath & Body Works stores-U.S. and Canada: $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

