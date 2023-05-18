Back to top

MPLX Stock Declines 3.2% Despite Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) declined 3.2% despite reporting strong first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. Investors were probably concerned about the broader uncertain macro scenario. However, increased pipeline tariff rates and throughput aided the quarterly results.

MPLX reported first-quarter earnings of 91 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s 78 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $2,713 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,513 million. The top line improved from the prior-year quarter’s $2,610 million.

Segmental Highlights

MPLX’s adjusted EBITDA from the Logistics and Storage segment increased from $904 million a year ago to $1,026 million.  Higher pipeline tariff rates and throughput aided the segment. Total pipeline throughputs in the first quarter were 5.6 million barrels per day, up 6% from the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Gathering and Processing segment was $493 million, up from $489 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment was favored by increased gathering throughput volumes. Gathering throughput volumes averaged 3.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), reflecting a 6% rise from the year-ago period. Natural gas processed volumes of 6.3 Bcf/d marked a 2% increase.

Costs and Expenses

In first-quarter 2023, total costs and expenses of MPLX were $1,517 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $1,550 million.

Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX in the quarter was $1,268 million, providing 1.6X distribution coverage, up from $1,210 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter under review increased to $1,005 million from $850 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, the partnership’s cash and cash equivalents were $393 million. Its total debt amounted to $20.4 billion.

