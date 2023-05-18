We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Aercap (AER) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AerCap (AER - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
AerCap is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 872 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AER has gained about 1.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.1% on average. This shows that AerCap is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.
Over the past three months, Banco Bilbao's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AerCap belongs to the Financial - Leasing Companies industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.5% this year, meaning that AER is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 68-stock industry is currently ranked #124. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AerCap and Banco Bilbao. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.