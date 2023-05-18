We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging RollsRoyce (RYCEY) This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is one of 48 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that RYCEY has returned about 76.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Aerospace sector, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.2%.
The consensus estimate for VirTra, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, VirTra, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +56.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and VirTra, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.