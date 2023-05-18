We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
ANI Pharmaceuticals is one of 1144 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ANIP has gained about 10.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2%. As we can see, ANI Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Compugen (CGEN - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.5% year-to-date.
For Compugen, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, ANI Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 552 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.7% so far this year, meaning that ANIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Compugen is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ANI Pharmaceuticals and Compugen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.