TME vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Content sector might want to consider either Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME - Free Report) or RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR and RELX PLC are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
TME currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.68, while RELX has a forward P/E of 22.68. We also note that TME has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.30.
Another notable valuation metric for TME is its P/B ratio of 1.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RELX has a P/B of 12.72.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TME's Value grade of B and RELX's Value grade of C.
Both TME and RELX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TME is the superior value option right now.