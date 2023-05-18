We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant (ALGT) Shares Rise 30.7% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) is being aided by the upbeat air-travel demand scenario in the United States. Owing to increased passenger volumes, ALGT recently reported buoyant traffic data for April.
In April 2023, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) and available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 1% and 2.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Also, scheduled departures increased 1.1% year over year. However, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 1 point to 84.3% in April 2023, as the traffic increase was less than the capacity expansion.
In April 2023, capacity increased 2.5% from the year-ago month’s reading. Departures (systemwide) improved 1.5% from the April 2022 actuals. The estimated average fuel cost per gallon for April was $2.84 (systemwide).
Apart from the upbeat traffic report, Allegiant, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a strong cash position. Cash and cash equivalents of $317.6 million at the end of first-quarter 2023 was higher than the current debt figure of $289.7 million. This implied that the company had enough cash to meet its debt burden.
ALGT has gained 30.7% in the past six months compared with 0.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.
