Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $35.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.73%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had 0% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.7 billion, up 6.37% from the prior-year quarter.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $54.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.25% and +8.43%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85.
Investors should also note that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.