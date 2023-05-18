We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed at $16.06, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.73%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.25% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.9%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.81% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.8, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.